PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PCQ)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.9% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.34. 30,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,483. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.34.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

