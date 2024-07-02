PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Price Performance

NYSE:PCN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.31. 156,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,800. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $14.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.12.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.