PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Price Performance
NYSE:PCN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.31. 156,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,800. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $14.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.12.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
