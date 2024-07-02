PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Announces $0.22 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of PDI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,768. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.96. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $19.77.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

