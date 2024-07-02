PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Declares Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO High Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

PHK traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $4.85. 663,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,165. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.