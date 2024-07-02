Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.10

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 4450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.
PVT has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pivotree from C$1.50 to C$1.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Paradigm Capital dropped their price target on Pivotree from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares downgraded Pivotree from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cormark decreased their target price on Pivotree from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Pivotree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.
