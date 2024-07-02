Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,510,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the May 31st total of 6,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $381,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 259.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 269,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,267,000 after purchasing an additional 194,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $873,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Planet Fitness Price Performance
NYSE:PLNT traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.15. 1,436,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,670. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.43. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.06 and a 200 day moving average of $66.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.
View Our Latest Analysis on Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Planet Fitness
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.