Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,300 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 171,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Plus Therapeutics news, CEO Marc H. Hedrick acquired 12,255 shares of Plus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $25,000.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,425 shares in the company, valued at $25,347. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 26,961 shares of company stock valued at $55,000 in the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSTV opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. Plus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $3.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.54.

Plus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter. Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 805.57% and a negative net margin of 193.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.10) EPS.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

