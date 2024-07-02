POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.94

Shares of POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 11357523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.
POET Technologies Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47.
About POET Technologies
POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.
