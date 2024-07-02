Ponke (PONKE) Price Hits $0.47 on Exchanges

Ponke (PONKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Ponke token can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ponke has traded up 35.7% against the dollar. Ponke has a total market capitalization of $221.75 million and approximately $31.79 million worth of Ponke was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ponke alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ponke Profile

Ponke’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2023. Ponke’s total supply is 555,548,158 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,863,331 tokens. Ponke’s official website is www.ponke.xyz. Ponke’s official Twitter account is @ponkesol.

Buying and Selling Ponke

According to CryptoCompare, “Ponke (PONKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Ponke has a current supply of 555,548,158 with 429,777,374 in circulation. The last known price of Ponke is 0.46495047 USD and is up 10.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $35,101,913.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ponke.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ponke directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ponke should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ponke using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ponke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ponke and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.