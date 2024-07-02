Populous (PPT) Price Reaches $0.0350 on Major Exchanges

Populous (PPT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last week, Populous has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Populous token can now be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $234,129.18 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Populous Token Profile

Populous’ genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.

[Telegram](https://telegram.me/PopulousIP)[Slack](https://bitpopulous.slack.com/)”

Buying and Selling Populous

