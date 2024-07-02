Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 365,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 224,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1798 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

