Prometeus Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $138.37 million and $885,179.55 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Prometeus has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for $7.19 or 0.00011445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus’ genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

