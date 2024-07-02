ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.38.

ProQR Therapeutics Price Performance

PRQR opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $3.29.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.58% and a negative net margin of 260.75%. Research analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 483,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

