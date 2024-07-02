ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Trading Down 3.4%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.79 and last traded at $13.82. 3,682,366 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 10,245,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 84.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Peoples Bank KS increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

