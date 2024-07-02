ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Down to $140.59

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $140.59, but opened at $136.18. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $138.87, with a volume of 56,581 shares.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $646,000.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

