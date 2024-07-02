PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stake Decreased by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,030,000 after acquiring an additional 28,833 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 166.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 248.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 191,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after acquiring an additional 136,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.07.

PulteGroup Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE PHM traded down $2.79 on Tuesday, hitting $103.44. 598,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,501. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.78.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.