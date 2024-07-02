Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Down 26.6% in June

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Qantas Airways Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS QABSY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,225. Qantas Airways has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62.
Qantas Airways Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Qantas Airways
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.