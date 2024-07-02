Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Down 26.6% in June

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Qantas Airways Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS QABSY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,225. Qantas Airways has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62.

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

