Quantum Price Down 0.1% This Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One Quantum token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $0.06 and $2.14 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00012927 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00009546 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,843.00 or 0.99936414 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000990 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012641 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005818 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00077366 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.