QUASA Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $164,156.90 and approximately $478.16 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012373 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009374 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,120.78 or 1.00012173 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000974 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012519 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00005690 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00075724 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198594 USD and is up 2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $773.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

