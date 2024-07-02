Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Quest Critical Metals Trading Down 18.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DCNNF traded down 0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 0.12. 22,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,083. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.23. Quest Critical Metals has a 52 week low of 0.10 and a 52 week high of 0.50.
Quest Critical Metals Company Profile
