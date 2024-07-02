Radio Caca Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $65.20 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000280 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000126 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007736 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,835,221,779 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

