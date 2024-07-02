Raub Brock Capital Management LP Sells 5,751 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 3.6% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $17,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 24,952 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.95.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

NYSE CNI traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.08%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.