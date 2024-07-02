Raub Brock Capital Management LP Takes $18.56 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 136,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,562,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 3.9% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 444,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,998,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,983,005. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.76 and a 200 day moving average of $135.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.01 and a 1-year high of $184.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $900.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.4865 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.76%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

