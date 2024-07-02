Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Applied Capital LLC FL

Applied Capital LLC FL grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,920,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,541,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046,630 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,931,000 after purchasing an additional 227,621 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,882,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 47,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $506,526,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,221,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,083,000 after purchasing an additional 771,313 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of O traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,344,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,356,276. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.97. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.