Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading 0.3% Higher

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.59 and last traded at $52.54. 642,764 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,343,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.11.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Realty Income by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,343,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,124,000 after buying an additional 51,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

