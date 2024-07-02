Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reed’s Trading Down 9.5 %

REED stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.13. Reed’s has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $3.75.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

