S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Trading Up 8.5%

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) rose 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 46.76 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 45.78 ($0.58). Approximately 2,887,844 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,424,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.20 ($0.53).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.89) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74. The firm has a market cap of £273.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4,578.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 47.03.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

