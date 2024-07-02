Samsara (IOT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 6/28/2024 – Samsara had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/28/2024 – Samsara had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/28/2024 – Samsara had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/26/2024 – Samsara had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/20/2024 – Samsara is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/11/2024 – Samsara had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/7/2024 – Samsara had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/7/2024 – Samsara had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00.
- 6/7/2024 – Samsara had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $40.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
- 5/25/2024 – Samsara was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/17/2024 – Samsara was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
Samsara Price Performance
NYSE IOT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.28. 1,956,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,934,299. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average is $34.25. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of -70.56 and a beta of 1.49.
Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.51 million. Equities research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Samsara by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 105,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 18,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth $5,878,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.
