Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Holdings Increased by Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 1.2% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $63.05. 213,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,883. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.14. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $63.52. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

