scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Short Interest Update

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the May 31st total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.3 days. Approximately 26.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCPH. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 786,713 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 771,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 231,679 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,106,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,480,000 after purchasing an additional 899,786 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,393,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 457,150 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $155.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 5.44. scPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $10.09.

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. scPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.39% and a negative net margin of 327.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

