SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Up 0.8 %

SemiLEDs stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 158.17% and a negative net margin of 49.29%.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

