Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT) Short Interest Update

Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the May 31st total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Senstar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.87. 11,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,003. The company has a market cap of $43.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31. Senstar Technologies has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $2.19.

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.94 million during the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senstar Technologies

About Senstar Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Senstar Technologies stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Senstar Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:SNT Free Report ) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,285 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Senstar Technologies were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies.

