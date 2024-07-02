SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.48.

S has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on S

SentinelOne Price Performance

NYSE:S opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 0.66. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The company had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $86,880.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 198,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,410.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $1,110,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,427,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $86,880.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 198,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,410.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 498,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,857,898 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,872,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,273,000. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,981,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,303,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,252,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.