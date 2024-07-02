Sharkey Howes & Javer Boosts Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 1.3% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQM. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 785,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,306,000 after buying an additional 437,683 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 747,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,966,000 after buying an additional 431,616 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,475,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,045,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,150,000 after buying an additional 362,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,090,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQM traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.98. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $200.47.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.3199 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.