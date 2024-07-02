Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $11.12 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 27,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $934,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.61. 34,071,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,702,266. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.37. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $103.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

