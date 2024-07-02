Shentu Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, Shentu has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Shentu has a total market capitalization of $96.91 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shentu coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001153 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Shentu

Shentu’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 135,668,998 coins. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

