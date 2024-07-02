Short Interest in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Drops By 16.4%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,800 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the May 31st total of 438,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 94.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbus

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Price Performance

OTCMKTS EADSF traded up $4.50 on Monday, hitting $141.50. 4,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,241. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.43. Airbus has a 52-week low of $127.76 and a 52-week high of $187.00.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.