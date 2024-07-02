Short Interest in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Grows By 23.4%

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

ATI Physical Therapy Stock Up 6.8 %

ATIP stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,773. ATI Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.50) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $181.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ATI Physical Therapy will post -12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work injury rehabilitation services, work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity evaluation, sports medicine, and wellness programs.

