Short Interest in Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Rises By 19.1%

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 96.0 days.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance
Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $37.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.80.
About Badger Infrastructure Solutions
