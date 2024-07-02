Short Interest in Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Rises By 19.1%

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 96.0 days.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $37.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.80.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

