Short Interest in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Grows By 8.5%

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,600 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the May 31st total of 197,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 137.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 730,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DSU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.90. 71,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,330. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.0987 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.