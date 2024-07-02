Short Interest in Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Increases By 6.8%

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the May 31st total of 87,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days.

Dorel Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS DIIBF traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482. Dorel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $351.07 million during the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. The company operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.