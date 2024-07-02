Short Interest in Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Rises By 7.2%

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,628,800 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the May 31st total of 1,518,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 61.9 days.
Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of DPMLF traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,885. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.68.
Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 33.95%. The business had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter.
Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dundee Precious Metals
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.