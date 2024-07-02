Short Interest in Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Rises By 7.2%

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,628,800 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the May 31st total of 1,518,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 61.9 days.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DPMLF traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,885. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 33.95%. The business had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

