Short Interest in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Expands By 27.7%

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the May 31st total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDN. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 33,510 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 299,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 27,578 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 1,488.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.92. The company has a market capitalization of $677.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.52. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $331.11 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 14.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

