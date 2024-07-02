Short Interest in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Expands By 27.7%

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the May 31st total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.92. The company has a market capitalization of $677.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.52. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $331.11 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 14.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.
See Also
