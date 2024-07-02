Short Interest in Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Grows By 31.3%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,588,500 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 1,209,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 77.1 days.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESVIF remained flat at $1.67 during trading on Monday. 6,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,469. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

