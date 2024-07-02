Short Interest in ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL) Expands By 41.5%

ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the May 31st total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:ESGL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,759. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ESGL has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $24.72.

ESGL Company Profile

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

