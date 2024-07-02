Short Interest in ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL) Expands By 41.5%

ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the May 31st total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
ESGL Price Performance
NASDAQ:ESGL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,759. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ESGL has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $24.72.
ESGL Company Profile
