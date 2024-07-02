Short Interest in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Expands By 40.1%

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the May 31st total of 17,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 4,908.09% and a negative net margin of 116.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter.
About Evoke Pharma
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.
