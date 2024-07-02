Short Interest in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Expands By 40.1%

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the May 31st total of 17,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Evoke Pharma Price Performance

EVOK traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 23,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,337. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.77.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 4,908.09% and a negative net margin of 116.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

