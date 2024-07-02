Short Interest in Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Increases By 25.9%

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the May 31st total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 598.0 days.

FNNNF remained flat at $3.10 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 274. Finnair Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76.

Finnair Oyj operates in the airline business in North Atlantic, Asia, Europe, Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Finnair and oneworld global network, passenger and cargo traffic, ancillary services, package tours under the Aurinkomatkat-Suntours brand name, and other travel products; and support services comprising catering, aircraft maintenance, ground handling, and airline training.

