Short Interest in Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Increases By 25.9%

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the May 31st total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 598.0 days.
Finnair Oyj Price Performance
FNNNF remained flat at $3.10 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 274. Finnair Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76.
Finnair Oyj Company Profile
