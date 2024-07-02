Short Interest in Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Decreases By 33.3%

Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Galenfeha Stock Performance
GLFH remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Monday. Galenfeha has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.
Galenfeha Company Profile
