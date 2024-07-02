Short Interest in Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Decreases By 33.3%

Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Galenfeha Stock Performance

GLFH remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Monday. Galenfeha has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

Galenfeha Company Profile

Galenfeha, Inc provides consulting services. It also engages in the developing and acquiring businesses for developing, scaling, and financing synergistic industry. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

