Short Interest in Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Declines By 9.2%

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,278,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the May 31st total of 3,610,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,521.5 days.

OTCMKTS:GMGSF remained flat at $23.51 during trading hours on Tuesday. Goodman Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05.

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom and the Americas. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

