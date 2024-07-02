Short Interest in Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Declines By 9.2%

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,278,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the May 31st total of 3,610,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,521.5 days.
Goodman Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GMGSF remained flat at $23.51 during trading hours on Tuesday. Goodman Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05.
Goodman Group Company Profile
