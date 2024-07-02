Short Interest in JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Drops By 17.8%

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the May 31st total of 544,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JCRRF remained flat at $5.22 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic products, including GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

