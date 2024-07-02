Short Interest in JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Drops By 17.8%

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the May 31st total of 544,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
JCR Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JCRRF remained flat at $5.22 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.
JCR Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
